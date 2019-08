Maine state troopers are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Pittsfield pizza place on Tuesday afternoon.

A masked man entered Richie’s Pizza on South Main Street and claimed to have a gun, according to the Maine State Police.

The man was described as standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.