Man accused of kidnapping a woman in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police said the man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and creating a standoff before getting away is now in custody.

Joshua Tilley, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning near his home in Litchfield by Maine state troopers with help from the Sagdahoc County sheriff’s deputies and a police dog.

Police said two Litchfield residents saw him along the Dead River Road around 5 a.m. and called police.

The officers tracked him down, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Tilley is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault and has been taken to the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta.

Officials said they got a 911 text early Tuesday morning from Tilley’s girlfriend, saying she needed help. Police tracked her phone to a home on Dead River Road in Litchfield.

Officials said they forced Tilley out of the home and then he ran off into the woods.

The victim is safe.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.