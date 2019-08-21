Houlton man sentenced on smuggling charge

A Houlton man was sentenced Tuesday in a New Brunswick court to one year in prison for smuggling child pornography into Canada.

Eugene Williams, 66, of Houlton pleaded guilty to smuggling child pornography in Woodstock (New Brunswick) Provincial Court, according to a statement from the Canada Border Services Agency.

The charge was lodged following an incident on April 10, 2018. According to CBSA officials, Williams arrived at the Woodstock border crossing seeking entry to Canada and was referred for secondary examination. During the examination, numerous digital devices were found and seized, and Williams was denied entry to Canada.

An investigation by CBSA Criminal Investigations followed, which involved examining Williams’ electronic devices. It was determined that some of the devices contained images of child pornography.

He was arrested June 18, 2019, when he again sought entry to Canada.

