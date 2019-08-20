Portland Sea Dogs
August 20, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs Latest News | Salmon Farming | Bangor Metro | Janet Mills | Today's Paper
Portland Sea Dogs

Portland Sea Dogs welcome 10 millionth fan through gates

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Slugger the Portland Sea Dogs mascot high-fives some fans at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 4, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press
Updated:

The Portland Sea Dogs have welcomed 10 million fans through their turnstiles.

Maine’s minor league baseball team, an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, reached the attendance milestone in a Monday night game at Hadlock Field in Portland. The franchise said the fan to set the record was Tabitha Berube of Gray, who was at the game with family.

The Sea Dogs are nearing the end of their 26th season. They’ve been affiliated with the Red Sox since 2003. The team is averaging 5,549 fans per game this season.

The Sea Dogs said they gave Berube a prize package including 2020 season tickets. Berube’s son Jackson also got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like