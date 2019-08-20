Maine is full of cute, furry creatures. See if you can answer these questions about them.

Every Mainer knows the state is full of critters both large and small. Some even see our wild neighbors on the daily.

But what do you really know about the state’s wildlife? Endangered species to rabies outbreaks — these furry friends might be cute, but there’s more to them than what meets the eye.

Answer these questions and see how well you match up. And don’t forget to share your best Maine wildlife stories in the comments below.

Want to take more Maine quizzes? Check out our full list here.