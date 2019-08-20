Portland city worker fatally struck by trash truck

A Portland city worker was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a trash truck at the city’s public works facility.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland was nearing the end of his shift about 10 a.m. when the trash truck he was driving struck and killed him after he got out of the vehicle, according to Jessica Grondin, a spokeswoman for the city.

He was found about 1 p.m. when someone came by the facility to load materials, Grondin said.

The Maine State Police and Portland Police Department are investigating the accident. The city also notified the Maine medical examiner’s office and Maine Department of Labor, Grondin said.

“I think of our City staff as one big family, and it is never easy when you lose one of your own, especially in such a tragic manner,” City Manager Jon Jennings said. “We are all mourning Martin’s death, and praying for his wife and family during this extremely difficult time.”

Dinh had been an employee of the city of Portland since August 2018 and worked for the Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division as a maintenance worker, Grondin said.