2 Arkansas teens arrested in Westbrook airman’s fatal shooting could be tried as juveniles

An Arkansas judge will decide next month whether to move the case against two of the four teens arrested in connection with a Westbrook airman’s shooting death will move to juvenile court.

Fox16.com reports that attorneys for 17-year-old Darrius Stewart and 16-year-old Keith Keshawn Harris asked that their cases be moved into juvenile court. A decision is expected by Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, a bond hearing was set for Sept. 26 for Drequan Robinson and Keith Harris Jr., both 18, according to the TV station.

No trial dates have been set.

Stewart and Robinson allegedly went into the Valero Big Red gas station on West Broadway in North Little Rock about 11:38 p.m. March 15 in an attempted armed robbery, the North Little Rock Police Department has said.

A customer, later identified as 23-year-old Westbrook native Shawn McKeough, was fatally shot when he attempted to stop the robbery, according to police.

Keshawn Harris has been accused of driving the getaway car, while Harris Jr. was allegedly a passenger and reportedly told police he knew about plans to rob the gas station.

Robinson was arrested March 18 after North Little Rock police, U.S. marshals and Arkansas state troopers tracked him down to The Motel 6 on Bankhead Drive in Little Rock, according to North Little Rock police. Harris Jr. was also arrested March 18.

Stewart was arrested March 20, and he reportedly confessed to investigators that he participated in the holdup, according to police. Keshawn Harris was also arrested March 20.

McKeough was a senior airman in the U.S. Air Force and assigned to the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron in North Little Rock, according to the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 2014.

All four suspects face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to North Little Rock police. Stewart and Keshawn Harris, who are juveniles, are being charged as adults, according to police.