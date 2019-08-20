Body found off Maine coast

A body was found off the Maine coast Monday not far from where a search has been ongoing for a missing boater.

A commercial fishing vessel came upon a body about 11 a.m. in Greenland Cove, near Bremen, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

That’s two nautical miles north of Round Pond Harbor in Bristol, where a search has been underway since last Monday for 63-year-old Glenn Murdoch.

Murdoch, who is from Bremen, was reported missing Monday night after his skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor, where his boat, an 18-foot aluminum Starcraft, was moored, the Department of Marine Resources said last week.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an identification will be made.