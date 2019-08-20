Mid-Maine
Franklin County man accused of threatening man with handgun in bear baiting dispute

Franklin County Detention Center | BDN
A. Clifford Brown, 66, of Madrid Township.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Madrid Township man was arrested after he allegedly threatened another man with a handgun in a dispute over a bear baiting site.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that A. Clifford Brown, 66, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols told the newspaper that a man went to Brown’s Center Road home on Sunday to confront him about a bear baiting site. The argument got heated and escalated to the point where Brown allegedly fired a handgun into the air in front of the man, the newspaper reports.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, where he was released on $1,500 bail Monday.

Madrid Township is in the Unorganized Territory northwest of Farmington.

 


