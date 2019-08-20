Bangor man charged with OUI after his SUV hits pole, overturns and catches fire

A Bangor man was charged with drunk driving after his Dodge SUV went off the road in Trenton, hit a telephone pole, rolled down an embankment and caught fire early Sunday morning.

Donn Farley, 26, was charged with Class D operating under the influence on Sunday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Farley was driving north on Bar Harbor Road, or Route 3, at about 1:03 a.m. when he told Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Harlan that he swerved to avoid a deer that came onto the road. Farley got out of the SUV with no serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Farley is due at Ellsworth Unified Criminal court on Oct. 8.

He faces a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.