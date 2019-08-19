Team rivalry adds friendly competition to upcoming Bangor road race

Greater Bangor and the St. Joseph’s Healthcare community have been demonstrating their support for the Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K road races, scheduled for Sept. 29 in Bangor.

And there’s nothing like a little rivalry to get people even more excited about the event.

Participants are encouraged to create or join a team when they register to walk or run in the inaugural races. Teams create not only a little bit of friendly competition but offer support and fun for the people taking part, which is what Commit to Get Fit is all about.

One team, Smooth Operators, continues to recruit new members. They started out as a team from St. Joe’s General Surgery but have expanded to include patients, family and friends.

Smooth Operators has 20 members signed up for race day and team captain Tracy Bennett said the goal is 100 percent participation from within the department.

“We’ve got 5K walkers and we’ve got 10K runners; the distance you do isn’t the crucial part,” Bennett said. “The really important part is showing up on the day — as a walker or runner, as a volunteer, as a cheering spectator — to get behind an event that is about fostering a healthier and happier Bangor.”

Bennett said she’s been a strong supporter of Commit to Get Fit because it’s a chance to encourage her colleagues to think about improving their own health and well-being, while supporting St. Joe’s fundraising efforts.

This year’s event will directly benefit the SAFE Nurse program, supporting the nurses who care for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence or human trafficking.

The race also is a great opportunity for St. Joseph’s to get out into the community and demonstrate that they’re walking the walk in regard to setting individual wellness goals.

“We’re going to get out there and we’re going to have some fun being active — and we really encourage others to join us on Sept. 29,” Bennett said.

Smooth Operators are at present the largest team signed up for the Commit. Team Dragonfly Physical Therapy has 19 membersthe St. Joe’s Med/Neuro Stimulators have 13 participants.

The Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K has options for everyone: 5K walk, run or virtual; 10K run and a kids fun run (a quarter-mile lap around Broadway Park).

For more information on the Commit to Get Fit visit stjoeshealing.org/commit.