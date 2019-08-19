Portland Sea Dogs
August 19, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

New Hampshire beats the Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs starter Konner Wade pitches during a June 4, 2019, game at Hadlock Field in Portland.
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Kevin Smith hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 10-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday.

The double by Smith, part of a four-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 3-1 lead before Christian Williams hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The Fisher Cats later added two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

New Hampshire right-hander Thomas Hatch (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matthew Kent (5-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

 


Comments

