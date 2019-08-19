Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019: Last week’s craziness, oppose Endangered Species Act rollback, catch and release not under attack

Last week’s craziness

The president of the United States tweeted, and Israel barred two U.S. congresspeople from entering the country. That’s unprecedented and undemocratic.

President Donald Trump has publicly promoted a conspiracy theory that Bill and Hillary Clinton have been involved in multiple deaths. Now he wants to buy Greenland.

That’s just last week’s craziness. He needs to be removed from office before he does any more damage.

Jim Alciere

East Machias

Oppose Endangered Species Act rollback

The Trump administration just finalized regulations to dramatically weaken the Endangered Species Act — our most effective law for protecting wildlife in danger of extinction. Since President Richard Nixon signed the law in 1973, hundreds of species have been saved from disappearing forever, including our national symbol — the bald eagle.

But the “Trump extinction plan” will weaken endangered species protections by making it harder to protect species listed as threatened, delaying lifesaving action until a species’ population is so small it may be impossible to save. These news rules will also make it more difficult to protect the polar bear and many other imperiled species affected by the effects of climate change.

Finally, the new rules will make it easier for companies to build roads, pipelines, mines and other industrial projects in areas of critical habitat that are essential to imperiled species’ survival.

Theses rules, which the Sierra Club has called the “ Trump extinction plan,” was drafted by former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, both of whom are tied to industry lobbyists and have been involved in ethics scandals. Please contact our senators and urge them to overturn these rules.

Barbara Quimby

Brewer

Catch and release not under attack

In reading John Holyoke’s recent BDN piece, “Catch and release fishing not to blame for togue population explosion,” I was struck by the writer’s claim that catch and release is “under attack.”

This notion that asking anglers to catch and kill certain fish as a fisheries management tool threatens catch and release in general is flawed. While many Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife practices of the past are responsible for challenges of today, we, the anglers and hunters, are one of the most effective tools the department has to “manage” wildlife populations. If catching and killing lake trout will help IF&W better manage some of the finest cold water fishing habitat in this country, what’s the problem?

I applaud IF&W and their fisheries biologists for what they have done over the past 20 years in Maine, setting slot limits for trout, protecting legacy trout waters, designating catch-and-release-only waters and, yes, even encouraging anglers to keep and kill fish in some instances.

Josh Reynolds

Wayne