Man who died in South Berwick crash has been identified

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash in South Berwick over the weekend has been identified.

Brian G. Day, 56, of South Berwick was driving a red Jeep south on Knights Pond Road about 12:10 p.m. when he crossed the centerline, left the road and struck a tree, the South Berwick Police Department said.

Day was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he later died, South Berwick police said.

He was the only occupant in the Jeep.

South Berwick police said that the New Hampshire medical examiner’s office will complete an autopsy early next week.

The crash remains under investigation.