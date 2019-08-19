Man and dog killed in Albion rollover

A man and a dog died Saturday afternoon when they were ejected in a rollover crash in Albion.

Phillip Brown, 37, of Albion was driving his 2006 Toyota on Benton Road about 4:25 p.m. when his vehicle went over into dirt shoulder and back onto the before rolling over several times, Kennebec County sheriff’s Deputy Lt. J. Chris Read said.

Brown and his two dogs were ejected from the vehicle, Read said. Brown and one of the dogs died at the scene, he said.

Neighbors heard the crash and called 911 before rendering first aid until an ambulance arrived, Read said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, Read said.