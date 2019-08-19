Heating unit catches fire on 8th floor of downtown Portland building

Fire crews responded to reports of an early morning fire in downtown Portland on Monday.

Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Neat said a fire alarm went off inside 2 Monument Square, and when they arrived, they found a fire in a heating unit on the eighth floor.

Portland police blocked off a portion of Congress Street where crews were working early Monday morning.

The scene cleared just before 6 a.m.

Neat said there is smoke damage inside and that most of the damage was contained to a couple rooms on the eighth floor of the building.

“The fire has mostly been put out by the water that was in the heating unit and that caused a huge smoke condition which created some difficulties because we had limited access to the building because there’s so many federal and official offices in there so we had to wait for access,” Neat said. “We also had a hard time ventilating the smoke out because the building is pretty sealed up. So, we had to wait for the HVAC folks to help us figure that out, too.”

Twenty firefighters were part of the effort. No one was hurt.