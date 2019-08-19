New England
August 19, 2019
New England Latest News | Condemned Homes | Bangor Metro | Life Off The Grid | Today's Paper
New England

‘Codfather’ settlement means magnate will never fish again

John Sladewski | Standard Times via AP
John Sladewski | Standard Times via AP
Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2014. Rafael was sentenced to prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling profits overseas. The federal government announced Monday it has settled its civil case against Rafael, a fishing magnate known as The Codfather, saying he will never be allowed to return to U.S. fisheries.
The Associated Press

The federal government said it has settled its civil case against a fishing magnate known as “The Codfather,” saying he will never be allowed to return to U.S. fisheries.

Carlos Rafael, based out of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was sentenced to prison for shirking fishing quotas and smuggling profits overseas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday its settlement with Rafael and his fishing captains will clear the way for Rafael’s assets, which are embroiled in litigation, to be divested.

NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator Chris Oliver said the settlement “accomplishes NOAA’s chief objective of permanently removing Mr. Rafael from participation in federal fisheries.”

Rafael’s arrest sent shockwaves through the East Coast fishing industry. He was owner of the one of the largest commercial fishing operations in the country.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like