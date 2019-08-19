Coastal man who tried to steal medicine from school will serve 2 years

A Rockland man who broke into an elementary school, crashed a stolen vehicle and assaulted a jail officer earlier this spring will serve two years for those crimes.

Brian Burch, 26, admitted last week to breaking into South School to steal medication, after he was kicked out of a bar in April. He reportedly smashed windows and entered through the nurse’s office where student medications are kept, according to a police affidavit.

Investigators believe Burch was still inside the school when police responded to the scene. They reportedly found a flashlight and bags of medications strewn inside and outside the building.

Officers were initially unable to detain Burch but recovered all of the medicine. A couple weeks after the incident, police arrested Burch in Thomaston after crashing a car he stole and connected him to the school break-in.

Following his arrest, Burch assaulted a corrections officer at Knox County Jail who confronted him about having drugs in his cell.

Burch pleaded guilty in Knox County Court last week to charges of burglary, criminal mischief and stealing drugs, according to court documents. He also pleaded guilty to trafficking contraband, assaulting an officer, operating under the influence and theft.

Burch was sentenced to serve 15 months for the jail incident, followed by a nine-month sentence for operating under the influence in a stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

A five-year prison sentence for the elementary school break-in will be suspended if Burch completes a program at the Coastal Regional Re-entry Center in Belfast. He would then be on probation for three years.

In 2016, Burch was convicted of breaking into the same school.