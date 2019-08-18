UMaine men’s hockey team lands Quebec center

Thomas Pichette, a 16-year-old center from Yamachiche, Quebec, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine on a hockey scholarship,

He is expected to join the Black Bears for the 2022-23 season.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Pichette played for the Seminaire-St. Joseph Under-18 team last season and registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 30 games.

He had two goals and three assists in four playoff games to tie for the team lead.

Pichette played for the CMI Under-16 team during the 2017-18 season and totaled 21 goals and 11 assists in 28 games. He added three goals and four assists in six playoff games and was called up to the CMI 18-under team where he posted three assists in eight contests.

“He is a very good player,” Seminaire-St. Joseph coach Denis Francoeur said. “He has a very high hockey IQ. He can make plays and he can shoot the puck.”

Francouer, who has coached Pichette the last three seasons, formerly coached Shawinigan in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He said Pichette also can play right wing.

“He makes quick decisions with the puck,” Francoeur added.

In 18 playoff games over the past three seasons, Pichette has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists.

Pichette said there were several reasons behind his decision to attend UMaine.

“I liked the arena and the campus. And I got to know [associate head coach] Ben Guite a little bit,” Pichette said.

Francoeur said Pichette will be ready to contribute when he gets to Orono.

Pichette’s coming to UMaine is contingent upon his being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.