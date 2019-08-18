Portland Sea Dogs
August 18, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Portland Sea Dogs snap 3-game slide with win over New Hampshire

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs catcher Jake Romanski hits a chopped grounder at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Daniel McGrath allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 2-1 win on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs and a four-game winning streak for the Fisher Cats.

McGrath (6-0) allowed one run while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Portland started the scoring in the first inning when Jarren Duran scored on a passed ball and Brett Netzer scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nash Knight scored on a groundout.

Hector Perez (7-5) went two innings, allowing two runs while striking out three and walking four in the Eastern League game.

 


