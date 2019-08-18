Falling trees cuts off power to nearly 1,700 in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Nearly 1,700 Emera Maine customers in central Penobscot and southern Piscataquis counties lost power midmorning Sunday.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine, said that a tree came down on a power line, leaving 1,690 without power.

The affected communities include Atkinson, Bradford, Charleston, Corinth, Garland, Hudson and Orneville Township.

The outages were reported just before 9 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored between noon and 1 p.m. for most customers, according to Emera Maine.