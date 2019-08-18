Penobscot
August 18, 2019
Penobscot Latest News | Chellie Pingree | Bangor Metro | Paupers' Grave | Today's Paper
Penobscot

Falling trees cuts off power to nearly 1,700 in Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

Courtesy of Emera Maine
Courtesy of Emera Maine
An Emera Maine truck in front of Graham Station in Veazie.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Nearly 1,700 Emera Maine customers in central Penobscot and southern Piscataquis counties lost power midmorning Sunday.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine, said that a tree came down on a power line, leaving 1,690 without power.

The affected communities include Atkinson, Bradford, Charleston, Corinth, Garland, Hudson and Orneville Township.

The outages were reported just before 9 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored between noon and 1 p.m. for most customers, according to Emera Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like