2 men charged in Aroostook County dog killing case face separate hearings

Nine months after two Houlton men were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged killing of a dog, their cases continue to wind through the court system.

Kevin G. Cummings, 27, of Houlton and Brian Vrieze, 27, of Hodgdon are both facing separate court proceedings in the coming months in connection with the Nov. 26, 2018, incident, a court clerk said Wednesday.

Cummings was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after Houlton Police Department responded to a call that evening at an apartment complex on School Street. Officers determined that “the incident involved the abuse and death of a dog,” according to Police Chief Tim Deluca.

Vrieze, who also was at the apartment complex, was charged with cruelty to animals stemming from the same incident.

Police have not released any additional details about the case or what led up to the dog’s killing. The breed of the animal or if it was owned by either of the men was not available.

A dispositional conference — a meeting between the prosecutor, defense attorney and judge — is scheduled to be held in Cummings’ case on Tuesday.

At the conclusion of the conference, the case may be resolved by plea negotiation or it may proceed to jury trial.

The case against Vrieze is scheduled for a docket call on Oct. 2, during which the case may be scheduled for a future hearing or trial.

