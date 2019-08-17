Portland Sea Dogs
August 17, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Lundquist’s homer leads New Hampshire to 4-2 win over Portland

Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs left fielder Luke Tendler rounds third base as he hit a two-run home run during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., Monday, June 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Brock Lundquist hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday.

The home run by Lundquist capped a four-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 4-2 lead after Vinny Capra hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the first, Portland scored on an error that brought home Jarren Duran. In the following at-bat, Joey Curletta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brett Netzer to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

New Hampshire right-hander Justin Dillon (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Bryan Mata (2-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.

 


