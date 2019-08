BRIDGTON, Maine — A New Hampshire man died late Friday night after his motorcycle went off the road in Bridgton and struck a utility pole.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy McNamara, 51, was driving on Kansas Road after 11 p.m. Friday when he crashed.

Police said McNamara lost control while passing a car, went off the road, hit the pole and died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation as police look for a cause.