Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information on the Castle Hill double homicide

CASTLE HILL — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information on anyone who might have been involved in the double homicide case that took place in Castle Hill on Aug. 13.

The victims, 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis, both of Castle Hill, were found dead in Ellis’ pickup truck early Tuesday morning by State Police. Autopsies of the bodies this week revealed that the two men had been shot.

State troopers initially thought they were dealing with a collision between a pickup truck and an ATV when they went to the State Road just after midnight on Tuesday responding to a call about a “suspicious noise complaint.” Later that morning, McCausland confirmed that authorities were investigating the case as a double homicide.

Since Tuesday, Maine State Police have increased their patrol presence in Castle Hill and Mapleton while investigators work to gather evidence and conduct interviews relating to the case.

No arrests have been made since authorities began investigating the case, Stephen McCausland a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said on Friday afternoon.

The authorities have a suspect in mind, according to Shawn Gillen of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, but they are not releasing the individual’s name at this point in the investigation.

Information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the homicide will be eligible for a $2,000 reward through Aroostook Crimestoppers. If you have any information, please contact Aroostook Crimestoppers at (800) 638-8477, a release from the ASCO stated on Saturday morning.