UMaine senior associate athletic director joins former boss at Denver

Lynn Coutts, who was promoted by former University of Maine athletic director Karlton Creech from head softball coach to a senior associate director of athletics, will be rejoining Creech at the University of Denver.

She will work for Creech in the athletic department as the deputy director of athletics for student-athlete excellence.

“It is never easy to leave Maine. I owe a lot to this university and the athletic program. It is where I’ve learned and where I’ve grown. But this is a great opportunity at this point in my life,” Coutts said. “It is another opportunity to grow.

“Denver is a pretty amazing place. It’s a private institution, and I’ll get the opportunity to do something different,” she said. “I loved working for Karlton. I love his leadership style, and he saw something in me to consider me for a job that I had never even thought about.

“I trust in his vision,” Coutts said.

She thanked her daughter, Maggie, who will be a senior at Orono High this fall, and husband Mike for their support. Mike is the head softball coach at UMaine and had served as her assistant.

“I am extremely proud of Lynn and excited for this new opportunity,” Mike Coutts said.

He said he is going to coach the Black Bears again this coming season and then plot his future after the campaign.

“I am going to coach this year’s team with the same passion and commitment I have our teams in the past, and then I’ll re-evaluate options next year,” he said.

Lynn Coutts said her time as a senior associate AD was enjoyable and beneficial.

“I will miss the student-athletes. The coaches at UMaine have always allowed us to get close to their teams. I am very appreciative of what our coaches allowed me to do and how they allowed me to be a part [of their programs]. It has been a lot of fun,” she said.

She has faith in current Athletic Director Ken Ralph and predicted that he will do some “great things.”

She said her life experiences helped her at UMaine.

“I continued to grow and learn as an administrator in the world of athletics. I want to get as much experience as I can to see what my next step is after this one,”the native of Shawville, Quebec, said.

In her most recent role at UMaine, Coutts was responsible for overseeing Title IX, financial aid, compliance, student-athlete conduct, sports medicine, sports performance and equipment.

She also served as the liaison to academic support, the NCAA-designated senior women’s administrator and sports program administrator.

Creech left UMaine in February 2018 to become Denver’s vice chancellor for athletics, recreation and Ritchie Center operations.

The 440,000-square-foot Ritchie Center houses the university’s 17 Division I athletic teams.

The University of Denver is a private institution, while UMaine is a state school.

The tuition and fees for students at the University of Denver for the 2018-19 school year were $50,556, while UMaine’s was listed at $11,170 for in-state students and $30,970 for out-of-state students.

The 54-year-old Coutts, a former Northeast All-American softball pitcher at UMaine and a member of the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame, became the Black Bears’ head softball coach in the fall of 2011 and directed the team for four seasons.

She compiled a record of 65-110-1, 30-39-1 in America East, before handing the reins over to her husband, who had been her assistant coach.

Her best season was in 2015 when the Black. Bears went 22-22 and 10-7 in America East.

Mike Coutts has been UMaine’s head softball coach for four years, leading the team to its first America East championship in 12 years in 2016 in his first season at the helm.

Lynn Coutts had been serving as the pitching coach until the past two seasons when her responsibilities as a senior associate director of athletics took precedence.

Their son, Jackson, will be a junior at the University of Rhode Island where he has been a two-year starter on the Rams’ baseball team.

Lynn Coutts was a four-year letter-winner in softball at UMaine from 1983 to 1987 and was a captain from 1985 to 1987.

When she graduated, the former Lynn Hearty owned school records for innings pitched, strikeouts and wins in a season and career.

The Coutts owned the Frozen Ropes Training Center in Portland, an indoor facility for baseball and softball, for several years.