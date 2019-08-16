Six displaced after Westbrook fire

WESTBROOK, Maine — Six people have been displaced after a fire in Westbrook Thursday night, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. at 35 Lamb Street at a three story multi-unit apartment building.

Firefighters say they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement when they arrived.

The fire was put out quickly, according to officials.

Everyone made it out of the building safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people who were displaced by the fire.