August 16, 2019
Maine judge's refusal to halt Trump 'gag rule' is appealed

The crowd listens as Kate Brogan, vice president of public affairs at Maine Family Planning, speaks at a Planned Parenthood rally in Portland's Monument Square in September 2015.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — The Center for Reproductive Rights is appealing a federal judge’s rejection of a request to block new rules for family planning grants.

The appeal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston was filed on Thursday, just days before the new rules take effect on Monday.

The rules by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services prohibit family planning clinics funded by the federal Title X program from making abortion referrals. Maine Family Planning is withdrawing from the program, losing $2 million a year, because of the gag rule.

New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights sued on behalf of Maine Family Planning.

A federal judge in Maine said last month that the new rules make obtaining an abortion "more convoluted" but that the challenge is likely not as insurmountable.

 


Comments

