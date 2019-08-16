New England
August 17, 2019
New England

Audit shows why fatal motorcycle crash suspect’s license not revoked earlier

Don Treeger | AP
In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, the driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a highway in rural Randolph, N.H., that killed seven motorcyclists, stands with his attorney Donald Frank during a hearing in Springfield District Court in Springfield, Mass.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — A new audit finds that a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles employee missed an opportunity to revoke the license of the driver accused in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists because he did not know how to add convictions to driving records.

The finding was revealed Friday in a preliminary report examining why Massachusetts failed to sanction Volodymyr Zhukovskyy after being notified of his May drunken driving arrest in Connecticut.

A firm hired to investigate found that an RMV employee briefly reviewed the notification from Connecticut but did not change Zhukovskyy’s record. It says the worker wasn’t trained to add convictions and didn’t bring the case to anyone else’s attention.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in the June crash that killed the seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

 


Comments

