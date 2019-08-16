An unidentified Portsmouth woman was seriously injured by a hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, early Friday morning.

Police are looking to identify the woman.

Police say they got a report about an unconscious woman lying in the road on Woodbury Avenue around 1 a.m.

The woman was taken to Portsmouth Hospital and is in the intensive care unit with life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say they believe the woman was hit by a vehicle near the Verizon Wireless at 1840 Woodbury Avenue.

Police say they do not know the identity of the woman.

They say she is white, between 25 and 35 years old, of average height and build with dirty blonde or light brown hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call Detective Peter Sheldon at (603) 610-7609.