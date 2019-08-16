Lewiston brewer hops to the other side of the bar

LEWISTON, Maine — Luke Livingston, who on Monday said he would be leaving Baxter Brewing on Sept. 13 to “find my next adventure,” hinted at where he might land next in an interview Thursday with the Bangor Daily News.

The entrepreneur, who founded the Lewiston-based brewery in 2010, said he will not go into the beer business.

“I have a couple of side hustles,” he said. Livingston is co-owner of two technology-based businesses.

One is Saga Enterprise of Scarborough, an e-commerce firm that helps other companies sell their products in online marketplaces like Amazon.com. The Saga website says Livingston started selling college textbooks and vintage clothing on Amazon and eBay as a hobby and summer job in the early 2000s.

The other company is Next Wave WiFi of Portland, a free wifi service that helps businesses like craft brewery taprooms run promotions and collect customers’ data to generate more business.

“Those may turn into full-time work,” he said.

But first, he’ll take a couple weeks off.

“It will be nice to enjoy [beer] from the other side of the bar again,” he said.