Friday, August 16, 2019: Local support for climate action, the President’s schedule, the cost of medication

Local support for climate action

The Hampden town council recently voted to endorse a resolution supporting H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This is a bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives for a gradually increasing fee on fossil fuels at the point of entry into the marketplace. The fees collected are returned to every adult on an equal basis. It will stimulate economic growth while accelerating innovation in renewable energy and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and thereby helping to combat climate change.

This policy is supported by over 3,000 economists as well as the U.S. Conference of Mayors, as well as a growing number of cities and towns here in Maine and across the country. It has bipartisan support and is believed to be the first best step to creating a more stable climate.

I deeply appreciate and thank the leadership of the Hampden Town Council for their vote to support climate action. They listened to the town residents and added their voices in support of climate action.

Connie Potvin

Hampden

The President’s schedule

A week in the life of the 45th President:

Fly to Dayton, Ohio, and then to El Paso, Texas, where there has been mass murder by guns.

Read a speech to commiserate with the kin of the murdered, and insult Government officials not belonging to his party.

File a lawsuit in California to prevent his tax returns from becoming public.

Fly to one of his golf resorts for the weekend, one of many trips that are costing millions to cover airfare and upkeep for his family and secret service protectors.

William A. Cramer

Oquossoc

The cost of medication

Millions of people are affected by the rising costs of prescription medication every day. It is wrong that hard working families have to choose between taking medication and being able to eat a meal.

My aunt was born with chronic lung disease, and is a cancer survivor who has taken a great deal of prescription drugs during her life. Some of them worked, many didn’t help at all, and some may have made things worse. Up until a couple of years ago, none of the medication she had taken helped her, until she found one that seemed to finally work. She was on that medication for about a year until the company that made the medication decided to change the patent by one little degree.

By changing the patent, the cost of the medication skyrocketed from $30 a month to $400 a month. She can no longer afford to take the only drug that helped her. It is wrong what the pharmaceutical industry has done to hardworking people who rely on life-saving medication. The health of our loved ones affects the whole family! The greed must stop.

Maine legislators did their job in passing comprehensive prescription drug packages this sesion. We hope our federal representatives can bring the momentum back to Washington with them.

Harrison Quidort

Portland