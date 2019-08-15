Fire destroys family home in Limerick

A fire that proved difficult to fight destroyed a family’s home in Limerick Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just before noon.

When firefighters arrived to the Lombard Hill Road home, it was fully engulfed.

They say they could hear loud popping noises coming from inside when they got to the scene, which caused them to take a more defensive approach.

“There was some popping,” Limerick Fire Department Assistant Chief Adam Mason said. “It may have been ammo, that’s what we heard reported too, so we kept a little bit of a distance. We did also have propane tanks outside, those had started venting when I arrived, so our primary concern was getting the bulk of the fire knocked down quickly which we did.”

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators are looking into a cause.