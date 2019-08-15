Oakland man hit by train was out on bail on burglary charges

Drew Roy, 37, of Oakland was out on bail Saturday night when he was hit by a freight train on the Pan Am Railways tracks just before 11 p.m.

He was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with three counts of theft, three counts of burglary and one count of aggravated criminal mischief, said Rick Stubbert, deputy chief of the Oakland Police Dept.

Roy remains in intensive care at Central Maine Medical Center, where he was LifeFlighted Saturday with serious injuries. The hospital has not released a statement about his condition, but a spokesperson confirmed he was still there on Thursday morning.

Stubbert said Roy is charged with a string of burglaries at Messalonskee High School, the Oakland House of Pizza and the Early Bird restaurant, all in the same night of July 28-29. He had a teenage accomplice, who also was arrested.

Money was stolen and windows were smashed at the high school, Stubbert said.

Roy was out on $6,000 in unsecured bail when he was hit. Stubbert said it is not clear what happened on the tracks as there were no witnesses.

Roy has a court date set on Sept. 30 in Augusta Unified Court, a superior court.

“He was known to us,” Stubbert said of Roy. “We’ve arrested him before.” He wasn’t sure of the charges, but said they were handled in small claims court.

Oakland police have wrapped up their investigation. Pan Am railway police are still investigating the incident.