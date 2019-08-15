These vintage Maine swimming photos will make you nostalgic for summers past
7-year-old Allie Holmes and 8-year-old Meghan Bresnahan of Hope look for shells on the Lincolnville Beach on July 3, 2000. The girls met in preschool when they were 4 years old. Bresnahan says the best thing about being friends with Holmes is, "That we can have fun."
Dive into this week’s group of vintage photos because we’re taking a look back at summer swimming in Maine.
From black and white swim scenes to the color images of the 2000s, we’re packing in all the aquatic fun you know and love in Maine. Pools, lakes, rivers and beaches: You name it, Maine has it.
Do you have any Maine summer swimming memories yourself? Share them in the comments below.
Six youngsters skip into the water at Bangor's Chapin Park to start the city's summer recreation season in June 1954. Left to right are Robert Hughes, Margaret Hughes, Jean Littlejohn, Becky Knight, Sharon Corey and Bernard Woodcock. Canvas wading pools were available at other parks for the youngsters during the summer.
Dakin swimming pool in 1956.
Awards for their summer water accomplishments are presented to several of the large group of swimmers attending classes at Nickerson Pool in Orono in 1957. The presentation climaxed the summer swim classes. Left to right are: Sam Sezak, supervisor; Mildred McGuire, making presentations; Mary Stevens, assistant supervisor; Barbara Fenderson, junior life saving; Joseph Hempel, swimmer; Nancy Stuart, swimmer; Susan Getchell, intermediate; Dennis King, beginner; Joseph Cutera, intermediate; and Emily Young, intermediate.
What surer way for a boy to cool off during a hot, summer afternoon than to plunge into the cool waters of his favorite swimming hole. Above, one of the youthful members of the Charles Street Club beats his pals by being the "first one in" Friday off the old Flour Mill Dam along the waters of Kenduskeag Stream in 1958.
10-year-old Zack Adolphsen of Hope preforms a stunning back flip into a favorite swimming hole while Jamie Luce (6) and Mike Nelson (13) both of Union watch in August of 1999. Adolphsen was part of a group of approximately 12 local children jumping endlessly off the bridge at Morgan's Mills Grist Mill and Country store in Union.
13-year-old Erin McGuire of Bangor paddles with her dog Cheetah, a 7-year-old Tibetian terrier, on Pushaw lake on Aug. 10, 2000. The dog has been riding on kayaks since he was 6 weeks old and regularly travels on Erin's stepfather Jack French's boat. French, who loves long paddling trips, has taken Cheetah with him when paddling to Nova Scotia, Virginia, and Martha's Vineyard. "He starts whining if he's stuck at home and doesn't get to go," McGuire said.
Dan Duluca walks out of Mooshead Lake after completing his record swim of 32.4 miles from Sebomook to the town of Greenville on Aug. 6, 2000. DuLuca finished his swim in 22 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds to be the first person to swim the length of Mooshead Lake, the largest lake in New England. It is estimated that the swim, sanctioned by U.S. Masters Swimming took 80,000 strokes.
