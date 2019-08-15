Portland
August 15, 2019
Portland Latest News | Maine's Bicentennial | Bangor Metro | Bangor Opera Couple | Today's Paper
Portland

Top court upholds former DA candidate’s license suspension

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
Attorney Seth Carey is seen in an on-camera interview with CBS 13.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of a lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for district attorney last year.

A lower court judge suspended former Republican candidate Seth Carey’s law license for three years after he was accused of sexual misconduct. He was also accused of other charges, including tampering with a witness and failing to comply with a previous suspension order.

The Sun Journal reports the Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the suspension order on Thursday.

The court wrote that Carey, of Auburn, will need to “demonstrate a capacity to abide by the rules and ethical standards that govern the conduct of all attorneys licensed to practice in Maine” to re-enter practice after his suspension. Carey’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like