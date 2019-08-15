Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with horse-drawn carriage

A Thomaston motorcyclist was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries after he crashed into the back of a horse-drawn carriage in Jefferson the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Stephen Grant, 39, was operating a yellow 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Waldoboro Road in the village, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brendan Kane. Noah Hostetler, 21, of Whitefield, was operating the horse-and-buggy west on Waldoboro Road, going up a slight hill, when Grant crashed into the back of the buggy.

Driver inattention or glare from the setting sun may have been factors in the crash, according to Kane, but a cause has yet to be determined.

Grant was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta before a LifeFlight helicopter flew him to Maine Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet, Kane said.

A spokesperson for the Portland hospital did not have any information about his condition, but said an update might be available later.

Hostetler was not hurt. His passengers, Noah Yoder, 22, of Whitefield, and Henry Yoder, 16, of Whitefield, reported back pain and an arm laceration, respectively, according to Kane. None of the three were taken to a hospital. The horse was also unharmed.

The Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.