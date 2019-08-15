Lewiston-Auburn
August 15, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Maine man charged in Alaska cold case killing pleads not guilty

Mark Thiessen | AP
Steven Downs is led into a courtroom for arraignment, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. An attorney entered not-guilty pleas for Downs, who is charged in the 1993 sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
The Associated Press

AUBURN, Maine — A Maine man charged in the sexual assault and murder of a woman in Alaska in a long-unsolved cold case has pleaded not guilty.

The Sun Journal reports 44-year-old Steven Downs entered his plea in a courtroom in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday. The case is expected to be tried in Fairbanks.

Police charged Downs with the killing of Sophie Sergie, a former student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, in 1993. Sergie was last seen alive when she left a friend’s dorm room and her body was found by custodial staff in a bathroom the next day.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of Downs in February. His bail has been set at $1 million.

 


