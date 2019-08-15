What we know about the double homicide case in Castle Hill

CASTLE HILL, Maine — State police continue to investigate a double homicide after finding two men dead in a pickup truck Tuesday morning. Here is what we know about the case:

Who were the victims?

Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, were identified as the homicide victims, confirmed by Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Where were the men from?

Ellis and Curtis were residents of Castle Hill, according to Maine State Police.

Nina Mahaleris | BDN Nina Mahaleris | BDN

Where and when were they found?

The two men were found in Ellis’ 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck by state police troopers Tuesday morning. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the incident took place on Route 227 or if the truck was found where police blocked off a section of the road between Turner and Waddell roads on Tuesday.

What happened to Curtis and Ellis?

Police continue to gather evidence and information about what happened to the two men, McCausland said Thursday morning. Results from the autopsies revealed that both men were shot. Troopers reported to 2052 State Road around midnight after receiving a “suspicious noise complaint,” McCausland said. Police have not released any information about evidence collected at the scene that might indicate why the two men were shot or on the circumstances that may have led to the shootings.

Nina Mahaleris | BDN Nina Mahaleris | BDN

Was a gun found at the scene of the crime?

While the State Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the men were shot, police have not released any information on the weapon used or whether it was found at the scene of the homicides.

What vehicles were involved? Are they being investigated?

Ellis’ Chevrolet Silverado and an unregistered 2006 Suzuki ATV that was found abandoned at the scene were taken to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta and continue to be analyzed along with other unspecified evidence related to the case.

Nina Mahaleris | BDN Nina Mahaleris | BDN

Are the authorities looking for a suspect?

State Police have not announced whether they are looking for suspects at this time, however, they have increased patrols in Castle Hill and Mapleton.

Have any arrests been made in the case?

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made, McCausland said.

Where is the investigation centered?

Police continue to focus on Mapleton and Castle Hill as of Thursday, McCausland said.

What do investigators need from the public?

Police urge residents to be aware of their surroundings. Castle Hill residents, especially those who live near the State Road, should contact police if they heard the exhaust noise from an ATV on Tuesday morning.

Anyone can report suspicious activity or information that might be related to the case to the Maine State Police barracks in Houlton at 207-532-5400. Authorities are encouraging people to report details to them, even if they think police already have similar information.

“Just one piece of essential information can break a case wide open,” McCausland said.

This story originally appeared on The County.