Watch President Donald Trump speak in New Hampshire tonight

President Donald Trump will speak at a 7 p.m. campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday in his first visit to the state since March 2018 and six months before crucial early presidential primaries there.

The president is unlikely to face serious opposition for the Republican nomination, but more than 20 well-known Democratic candidates are running for the right to face him in 2020 with New Hampshire as a key, early battleground for them. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

Presidential politics will leak across the border into Maine next Thursday, when Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who is polling fifth in the Democratic field, will hold a rally here for the first time in this presidential cycle from the State Theatre in Portland.