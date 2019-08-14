Madison Bagley named fall cheering coach at Presque Isle

Madison Bagley of Fort Fairfield has been named the new head varsity fall cheering coach at Presque Isle High School, according to Mark White, the school’s athletic administrator.

Bagley is a 2016 Presque Isle graduate who was a four-year member of the Wildcats’ fall and winter cheering squad.

She went on to earn an associate degree from the Maine College of Health Professionals in 2018 and now is a licensed radiologic technologist employed by Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

Bagley may be reached through the SAD 1 athletics office at 207-764-6507.