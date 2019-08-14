Local women golfers holding own Solheim Cup-style tourney Thursday

The Solheim Cup is a biennial golf competition between the best women’s players from the United States and the top players from Europe.

The women’s equivalent of the men’s Ryder Cup rivalry will be renewed next month in Gleneagles, Scotland.

The Bangor Women’s Golf Club will hold a Solheim-style tournament of its own beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

“It’s our biggest event of the year,” said Robin Ashe, BWGC president. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Ashe said 32 women will be divided into two 16-member teams, with players paired off against players on the other team with similar handicaps.

The event will include six holes of better-ball play, six holes of a scramble format and six holes of alternate-ball competition.

This year’s teams are the Boisterous Blue Jays and the Raging Red Cardinals.

Bangor Municipal pro Rob Jarvis, aided by Golf Genius software, will select the teams, which will battle for cupcakes.

“The losing team has to serve the winning team cupcakes,” Ashe said.

The annual tournament is put on by the BWGC executive board.