Thursday, August 15, 2019: Music to my ears, don’t look away, Truman and Trump

Music to my ears

I just read another letter of complaint about the concerts at the waterfront. I too am a taxpaying citizen of Bangor, and I live half a mile from the waterfront. I absolutely love hearing the music. It was one of the selling points of my home, that, and being able to walk downtown day or night.

That venue brings in much needed revenue to Bangor, as all those people traveling from other places need a place to stay, are eating in restaurants and shopping everywhere from convenience stores to the mall. It certainly doesn’t take anything from the riverwalk.

I hope I never stop enjoying the beauty of this wonderful city and all it offers.

Reda Edelman

Bangor

Don’t look away

Does your heart break, as mine does, when you hear the weeping children beg for their parents, beg for their families? The weeping children held in “detention centers.”

And last week, we heard the cries of the children of the more than 600 people hauled off by ICE from their Mississippi workplace. They might never see their parents again. Why?

Some of these children walked home after their first day of their new school year to find their front door locked and no one at home. They were left searching for their parents.

These actions are carried out by our government, using our tax dollars, in our name, to keep us safe. Do you feel safe now?

Have we no decency, no shame? Or have we lost our soul?

Don’t look away!

Susan Covino Buell

Southwest Harbor

Truman and Trump

These days, I frequently find myself thinking about Harry Truman in comparison to Donald Trump. Aside from the first four letters of their last names, they have little in common.

When I think of Truman, I think about honesty, even to the point of bluntness. Truman was a politician, and a pretty good one, but “political correctness” likely never occurred to him.

I also think about personal integrity. Truman may have been the last president to see himself and his office as different and apart. Respect for the president seems to be in short supply these days. Perhaps that respect for the office can be at least partially restored after the current president.

I think about courage. Truman had it when it was needed. His decision to use the atomic bomb saved the lives of at least a million American soldiers who were poised to invade Japan. In an extremely unpopular decision, he fired one of the most popular American generals since Washington in order to maintain the principle of civilian control of the military.

In his 1948 campaign for the presidency, he took his case to the people, and blamed their discontent on “do-nothing” Congress.

Could those same words be applied to this Congress? Think about it in 2020.

Hal Wheeler

Bangor