South Portland police officer returns to work after beating cancer — for the third time

A veteran South Portland police officer returned to work this month after she won a battle against cancer — for the third time.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that Linda Barker had beaten two prior bouts of cancer when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that affects blood and bone marrow, last year.

Barker was welcomed back to the South Portland Police Department earlier this month after an 18-month absence.

“Linda has been out of work for the past 18 months absolutely kicking cancer’s back side … for the third time!” the department said in an Aug. 8 Facebook post announcing her return.

Barker has been with the department since 1981, and during her long career, she has handled criminal investigations, patrols and community policing, WTMW reports.

She is currently a liaison officer with the city’s schools, the TV station reports.

