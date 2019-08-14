Portland
August 14, 2019
Portland Latest News | Dog-Killing Algae | Bangor Metro | 4-Way Stop Sign | Today's Paper
Portland

South Portland police officer returns to work after beating cancer — for the third time

South Portland Police Department | BDN
South Portland Police Department | BDN
Linda Barker (center), a member of the South Portland Police Department, has returned to work after beating cancer for the third time. She was diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

A veteran South Portland police officer returned to work this month after she won a battle against cancer — for the third time.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that Linda Barker had beaten two prior bouts of cancer when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that affects blood and bone marrow, last year.

[Maine woman was hospitalized with cancer. Her kids opened a lemonade stand to raise money for her.]

Barker was welcomed back to the South Portland Police Department earlier this month after an 18-month absence.

“Linda has been out of work for the past 18 months absolutely kicking cancer’s back side … for the third time!” the department said in an Aug. 8 Facebook post announcing her return.

Barker has been with the department since 1981, and during her long career, she has handled criminal investigations, patrols and community policing, WTMW reports.

She is currently a liaison officer with the city’s schools, the TV station reports.

Related: UMaine student has last class after 2-year battle with cancer


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like