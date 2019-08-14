Police identify suspect in Westbrook stabbing

Westbrook police on Wednesday identified a suspect in last week’s stabbing in the city.

Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Said Mohamud. Goldberg described him as a black man, standing about 6-foot-5, weighing 240 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Mohamud is wanted in connection with a Friday night stabbing on Cumberland Street. Goldberg said that officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to Cumberland Street, where they found a 57-year-old Westbrook man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Mohamud, who was on probation, faces a charge of elevated aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing, Goldberg said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644. Anonymous tips may be left at 207-591-8117.