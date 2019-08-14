New England
August 14, 2019
Great white sharks off Cape Cod lead to reroute of longtime charity swim

Charles Krupa | AP
In this May, 22, 2019, file photo, a woman walks with her dogs at Newcomb Hollow Beach, where a boogie boarder was bitten by a shark in 2018 and later died of his injuries, in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
The Associated Press

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts — An increase in the number of great white sharks around Cape Cod has forced a longtime Massachusetts charity swim race to be rerouted.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Cape Cod National Seashore officials have denied a permit for the 32nd annual Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla. The race was originally slated to start off Long Point Beach in Provincetown Harbor.

[Great white shark spotted off Maine coast]

Agency superintendent Brian Carlstrom said starting the race there isn’t in line with the organization’s “shark-smart” principles.

Carlstrom said the agency made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

The rerouted Sept. 7 race will be closer to shore.

[A family was reeling in a fish off Cape Cod. Then a great white shark snatched it right off their line.]

The state’s first fatal shark attack in 80 years occurred last September off Cape Cod. Another man was seriously injured in an attack last August.

 


