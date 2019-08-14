Search resumes for missing boater off Maine coast

The search for a Bremen man who went missing off the coast near Bristol entered its third day Wednesday.

Glenn Murdoch, 63, was reported missing Monday night after his skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor, where his boat, an 18-foot aluminum Starcraft, is moored, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The Maine Marine Patrol and Maine State Police dive teams, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and Bristol Fire Department, began searching Monday night, but called off the initial search about 1 a.m. Tuesday. The search resumed Tuesday morning and was suspended at 6 p.m., according to the Department of Marine Resources.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Wednesday.