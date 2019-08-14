Bath police kill rabid skunk

Bath police on Monday killed a rabid skunk. It is the latest case in recent spike in rabies in the Bath area.

Deputy Chief Andrew Booth said Wednesday that Animal Control Officer Ann Harford was called to York Street where two dogs had been exposed to a skunk.

A Bath police officer “dispatched” the skunk, and the Health and Environmental Lab in Augusta confirmed the skunk was rabid, Booth said.

“The dogs involved were up to date on their Rabies Vaccinations and therefore will be given booster vaccinations for Rabies with a 45-day observation period by their owner at home,” Booth said.

This was just the latest case in a recent uptick in rabies activity in Bath. Booth said that the city saw three possible rabies cases over the weekend, and Monday’s case was the seventh confirmed rabies case for the year.

That comes after only two cases were reported in 2018, and none in 2017, he said.

Last week, two young girls were playing outside in Bath when a rabid fox chased them inside, according to CBS affiliate WGME. The fox bit one of the girls just before a dog named Socks grabbed the fox, took it outside and killed it, the TV station reports.

“I think he’s a really good boy,” 6-year-old Julia Davis, who was bitten by the fox, told the TV station. “And my mom and my dad … they’re going to go to a place where they make really good dog treats. And they’re going to get some for him.”

