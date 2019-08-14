Bangor man hurt in head-on crash in Trenton

A Bangor man was hurt Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Trenton.

Ashot Tadevosayn, 59, was driving a Buick sedan south on Route 3, also known as the Bar Harbor Road, about 8:45 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck the rear quarter panel on the driver’s side of a northbound vehicle, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Buick then crossed back over the centerline, struck the guardline on the southbound side, crossed the centerline and then struck a northbound Audi SUV head on before going off the road on the northbound side, McCausland said.

Tadevosyan suffered minor injuries in the crash. McCausland said Tadevosyan had a “medical issue” at the time of the crash.

No one in the other vehicles were hurt, he said.

The Bar Harbor Road was reduced to one lane while the crash was investigated.