Madawaska police accuse man of smearing feces on cars and door handles

The Madawaska Police Department arrested a man who they say is responsible for smearing feces on cars and property last Wednesday.

Raheel Chughtai, 36, a homeless man who has been in the area for a few weeks, was arrested Thursday night and charged with 14 counts of reckless conduct due to health concerns, according to police.

Police began to receive reports of feces being spread on car windows, door handles and other surfaces along 10th Avenue and Main Street at 6:20 a.m. Thursday and had more throughout the day.

Police said that the feces was smeared intentionally so victims would unsuspectingly touch it.

After reviewing footage from a few security cameras in the area, police determined that Chughtai was the culprit and tracked him down, Chughtai was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

His court date is set for Sept. 4.

